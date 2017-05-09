Into the West object to rail station plans

Members from the rail lobby group, Into the West, have lodged a number of objections to proposals for the redevelopment of the Old Waterside Railway Station site.

Representatives from the group have written to the Planning Department at Derry City & Strabane District Council detailing their concerns.

The group have said it was “troubled” that under the proposals as they stand, trains will not enter the station shed, “which was specifically designed and built for this very purpose.” They have claimed that this “directly negates” a key aim of their campaigning - that the building be brought back to its original use as a functioning terminal station.

“Under the proposals, visitors using rail will arrive into and leave Derry from a building which will have been deprived of its historical and architectural integrity,” the group have argued.

The former Waterside Station site was last year confirmed as the location for a new North-West Multimodal Transport Hub by then Transport Minister Chris Hazzard.

Translink have stated that the new Hub “will be an important gateway to the North-West, regenerating the local area” and will “encourage a modal shift from car to public transport and other sustainable modes.”

Proposals include the restoration of the listed Waterside Railway Station, new platforms, an enhanced Park & Ride scheme, an Active and Sustainable Travel Centre, demolition of the current train station, a new bus turning circle, Greenway link to the City Centre via the Peace Bridge as well as Track, Signalling and Telecoms works.

However, Into The West said that “no evidence is offered of any compelling need for new car parking adjacent to the station or of plans for any new bus routes which would terminate at the station”.

They have also voiced concerns over the proposals relating to the restoration the frontage of the building.