Local people urged to have their say on buses today

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has encouraged local people to attend the Translink public consultation event which will be held in Northside shopping centre today.

The event is running from 9.30am to 11am and again from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

The event is one of a number aimed at gathering views about a new fleet of buses for Derry and a new Foyle Metro red bus service.

There will also be additional new routes including from the Greater Shantallow area direct to the Waterside.

Councillor Tierney said: “Translink will be at the centre with draft proposals for new Foyle Metro bus services which they hope to introduce by September 2017.

“I have met with Translink and the plans are exciting for this part of the city, with increased services connecting many of our new estates with the current public transport network.

“Plans to operate a new service linking the Greater Shantallow area with the Waterside, via the Foyle Bridge, will also be displayed.

“I would encourage people to attend this consultation to understand the new proposed services”, Colr. Tierney added.