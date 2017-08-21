Man and woman hospitalised after serious Donegal road smash

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a serious road traffic collision in Donegal on Sunday.

The incident occurred after 10am on the R246 at Tirhomin between Milford and Kerrykeel.

A man aged in his 30s and woman in her 20s were seriously injured when their car collided with a lorry. They were taken by ambulance to Letterkenny General Hospital. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The crash site has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.