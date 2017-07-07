New bus and train App for people with learning difficulties welcomed

A new App aimed at breaking down barriers to people with communication difficulties accessing public transport has been welcomed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has said the new App will help local people communicate more easily with drivers and others working in the public transport industry locally.

Translink recently announced a new partnership with NOW Group’s JAM Card and App, will is to be rolled out across the public transport network as a new initiative.

NOW Group supports people with learning difficulties into training and employment.

Their new JAM Card app, enables people with learning disabilities or difficulties, autism, Asperger’s or a brain injury to alert and tell front line public transport staff discreetly that the card-holder needs ‘just a minute’ of patience and time when interacting with them.

Translink will roll out the project across its whole network including Ulsterbus, NI Railway and Metro to assist customers and support them in accessing services safely and independently.

Colr. Kelly said: “People with disabilities do not have the same opportunities and face barriers when studying, when looking for a job, when travelling, when purchasing goods and services or simply when accessing information that most of us do not have to face.

“Key to breaking down barriers would be having access to public transport.

“It’s great that the new JAM Card and app will go some way in doing that,” Councillor kelly added.