REVEALED: More than 24,000 people killed on Ireland's roads since recording began

More than 24,000 people have died on roads in Ireland since recording began in 1959.

The number of people killed so far in 2017 is 133, this is a reduction of 33 deaths compared to the same date in 2016.

The figures (24,103 fatalities and 79,761 seriously injured) was published by Gardaí on Thursday as a way to highlight the launch of the World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Road Collisions on Sunday November 19, 2017.

A variety of activities are due to take place throughout Ireland to mark the day, including a Mass on Saturday November 18 in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon. Co. Donegal at 6.15 pm.

A candle will be lit and brought to the altar for each victim, if you would like to have a candle lit for a relative or friend please give their name to any of the priests.

Prayers will also be offered up for families, friends and communities who continue to live with this grief every day.

World Day of Remembrance provides an opportunity to draw the public’s attention to the impact of road crashes and the human cost involved. The day is a reminder of the effect on the family of a person killed or injured on our roads, as well as on the emergency services who face the consequences of crashes on a daily basis.

This year the Road Safety Authority (R.S.A.) will be joining forces with members of An Garda Síochána, local county councils, emergency services and victim support groups to mark the day and remember those who have died on our roads at services which will be held across the country.

Mr. Shane Ross T.D., Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, said, "World Day of Remembrance comes at a time when our campaign against road deaths is showing modest sign of success. Yet there is no room for complacency, we need to continue to focus our efforts on reducing fatalities and serious injuries, working with everyone responsible for the implementation of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy.

"I want to recognise the bravery of the advocacy and victims groups who have led the fight for road safety. It has been an honour to work alongside in our joint pursuit of this goal."

Flowers mark the spot where 24 year-old Garda Gary McLoughlin was killed when his patrol car was rammed on a road between Burt and Bridgent in 2009.

Moyagh Murdock, C.E.O. of the R.S.A. said, "This is the 11th year that we have commemorated World Day of Remembrance in Ireland.

"It is a day of reflection for all of those impacted by road traffic collisions. It gives us an opportunity to remember those who have died on our roads, lives cut short too soon.

"It is also an opportunity to remember those who have been seriously injured on our roads, who are left dealing with often very traumatic physical difficulties, whose lives have been permanently altered.

"And behind every life lost or serious injury, there are families, friends and communities who have been left devastated. We hear often about the numbers killed or hurt on our roads, but these people are more than statistics, they are fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, they are friends, colleagues and part of our communities. And we cannot forget that.”

79,761 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads since recording began in 1977.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, National Roads Policing Unit, An Garda Síochána, said, "World Day of Remembrance is a time when each one of us can look at our own behaviour on the roads and how that impacts on the safety of other road users.

"While we are remembering those lost, we can make a positive commitment to ensuring that other families don’t suffer the same grief by thinking each and every day about road safety. Wearing a seat-belt, putting mobile phones away while driving, ensuring we can be seen when out walking or cycling, are all things we should be doing each and every day.”



World Day of Remembrance was first held in 1993 in the United Kingdom and organised since then by non-governmental organisations in a number of countries.



In addition, the R.S.A. have a Facebook event page for World Day of Remembrance Day where people are invited to come and leave tributes and memorial messages for their loved ones who have died or who were injured on our roads.