Reward offered after Donegal hit-and-run

A reward is being offered to anyone who can identify a motorist who allegedly damaged cars by driving the wrong way down a one way street in a Donegal town on Wednesday.

It is believed the motorist behind the wheel was female and the car had a Northern registration.

The motorist failed to stop and it's been reported that the car made off in the direction of Carrigart.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The incident has been reported to Gardaíin Donegal.