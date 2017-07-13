Serious crash closes Donegal road

Gardaí have closed a road in Donegal after a serious crash involving one vehicle.

The main road between Letterkenny and Ramelton was closed after the collision which occurred near to the Silver Tassie Hotel.

Motorists travelling from Letterkenny to Ramelton are advised to do so via Ballyclare and anyone travelling in the opposite direction is asked to do so via Kilmacrennan.

Gardaí believe the road could be closed for much of the rest of the day.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.