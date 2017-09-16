Single vehicle crash: road closed

A stretch of road in County Tyrone has been closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

The PSNI have advised motorists that the Fyfin Road between Victoria Bridge outside Strabane and Castlederg has been closed.

It is unclear as yet whether anyone was seriously injured in the collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Diversions are in place at Tievenny Road and Urbalreagh Road.

“Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey where possible.”