STORM OPHELIA: Damage report county-by-county

Storm Ophelia caused damage throughout throughout the North on Monday.

Here's a county-by-county look at the damage left in Ophelia's wake.

The clean-up operation begins after Storm Ophelia affected parts of the North on Monday. (Photo: Stephen Porter/Pressye)

DERRY:

The Peace Bridge in Derry city centre was closed.

Derry City and Strabane District Council closed parks and other council run facilities.

Flights into and out City of Derry Airport were cancelled.

Some local bars and shops closed.

Routine outpatient appointments and treatments were postponed.

All public transport was suspended.

ANTRIM:

Storm Ophelia caused part of a building to collapse in east Belfast and scores of roads were closed around the county.

The Dark Hedges road in north Antrim was also closed.

The seawall at Whitehead, near Larne, was breached and one Antrim pub, the Central Bar in Carrickfergus, offered shelter to anyone living alone and to the homeless.

Thousands of homes right across Antrim were left without power.

There were countless reports of fallen trees.

Flights were disrupted at Belfast International Airport.

A falling tree destroyed a residential property in Broughshane and some cars were damaged in Dunmurry.

ARMAGH:

Fallen trees blocked roads near Bessbrook and Magheralin.

A section of the M1 was closed because of a fallen tree and hundreds of home in Portadown were without power.

Homes in Markethill and Newry were also affected by the power outage.

The Cellar Bar in Lurgan closed because of the storm.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council suspended all services at 12pm on Monday.

All tourism and visitor facilities also closed at 12pm, including FE McWilliam Gallery, Market Place Theatre, Navan Centre, Visitor Information Centres and Armagh County Museum.

DOWN:

Winds of 70mph and upwards were recorded in Co. Down.

Thousands of homes were affected by the power outage.

Fallen trees obstructed many roads around the county, forcing them to close.

Bin collections were suspended by Ards and North Down Borough Council.

All public transport was suspended.

FERMANAGH:

Hundreds of homes across the county, including Lisnaskea, Kesh and in the Roslea area were without power.

In Enniskillen Town, Dunnes Stores and the local library both closed.

The National Trust shut Crom, Castle Coole, Florence Court and Castle Archdale.

The County Fermanagh Show Prize Giving which was to be held at the Killyhevlin Hotel was postponed.

All public transport was suspended.

TYRONE:

Hundreds of homes, including some in Benburb, were without power.

Some shops and bars around the county closed.

Scores of fallen and uprooted trees obstructed or closed roads.

Disruption to bin collections and other local services.

Routine outpatient appointments and treatments were postponed.

All public transport was suspended.

