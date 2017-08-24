UPDATE: Road closures and buses Derry & Donegal

The PSNI have confirmed that the A5 Victoria Road from Derry to Strabane remains closed this morning.

The road was sealed off early on Wednesday following the severe floods which devastated the region.

The busy route has been cordoned off between Newbuildings and Strabane town.

Meanwhile the Ardlough Road in the Drumahoe area also remains closed today following damage caused by the storms.

A PSNI spokesperson said diversions are in place on both routes and has asked people travelling on the routes to adhere to these.

Translink meanwhile have confirmed that all services in the Foyle area are back operating as normal today, with the exception of services 98/273 between Foyle Street and Strabane.

A spokesperson said: “These services will operate via Lifford and will serve no stops between the Craigavon Bridge and Strabane - this road is currently closed at Magheramason due to flooding. “Passengers are advised to go to Foyle Street bus station to board.”

Across the border in Donegal meanwhile, Foyle Coaches have said that due to the R238 being closed, Moville to Derry and Carn to Derry will not operate today (Thursday 24).

Foyle Coaches Letterkenny service will operate as normal,

In terms of road closures in Donegal, the latest available updates are:

R239 Muff to Quigley’s Point road remained closed overnight to allow for further remedial works due to extensive damage.

Clashygowan Road in St. Johnston - from Rankins towards McGills - closed.

R238 Cockhill – Debris Removal & Assessment - Reopened

R244 Craignahorna – Masonary Arch Collapse - Projected open to traffic not feasible in the short term , local diversions in place

R240 Riverside – Concrete Structure Collapse - Projected open to traffic not feasible in the short term , local diversions in place

R238 Gortaran – Debris Removal, assessment & parapet replacement - Reopened.