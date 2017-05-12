Works at Springtown Road get under way

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the start of repairs to the roadway through the busy Springtown industrial estate.

The works were secured after Colr. Cooper lobbied Transport NI on the issue.

Colr. Cooper said: “Work at the Springtown Road is now underway after a number of delays in recent weeks.

“Transports NI are carrying out repairs to Springtown Road in the section going through the Springtown Industrial Estate.

“Hopefully,” Colr. Cooper added: “this will address a number of sections which have become worn down and will help local businesses as well as customers visiting area.”