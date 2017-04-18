TransportNI to reassess need for traffic calming following concerns

TransportNI is to reassess whether or not there is a need for traffic calming measures after residents of Grangemore and Ard Grange expressed concern over motorists speeding through the estates last week.

A review of traffic in the development was last undertaken seven years ago and found that there was no need for speed bumps or other measures.

But the roads authority has agreed to look at the situation once again.

Last week Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly said cars were habitually veering across non-existent centre lines on the development’s roads.

And last November, Colr. Kelly raised concerns after a car crashed into a wall in the twin development during inclement weather conditions.

TransportNI has now agreed to carry out a reappraisal.

“The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that an assessment was carried out in the Grangemore/Ardgrange development for a traffic calming scheme in 2010,” a spokesperson stated.

“At that time the assessment indicated low traffic speeds.

“Given the concerns recently raised a new assessment will be carried out and this will take into consideration all of the issues. Other than at junctions, it is not normal practice to provide road markings within residential areas and the junction markings within this development were refreshed in 2015,” they added.