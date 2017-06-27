Trees to be cut back following concerns

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has welcomed confirmation from Transport NI that it is to prioritise the trimming back of trees in an area along the Northland Road close to the AXA building.

Councillor Kelly said: “I received a number of queries about overgrown trees along the main Northland Road close to the AXA building.

“The area along the Northland Road, from the roundabout right up to the junction the trees are all overgrown and out over the footpath.

“Pedestrians are being forced to walk right on edge of the kerb or step out onto the road to avoid them.”

Councillor Kelly added: “I am glad to receive the news from Transport NI the work is programmed, with a view to making it priority.

“Hopefully this will improve road safety in this busy area of the city,” he added.