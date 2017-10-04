Trial of Danielle McLaughlin murder accused has been “fast tracked”

The family of Danielle McLaughlin, the 28-years-old woman from Buncrana who was murdered in India in March, have said the trial of her suspected killer has been fast tracked.

Vikat Bhagat will stand trial for the rape and murder of the Buncrana woman, and the legal team for the McLaughlin family have appointed Mr. Vikram Varma Attorney, as their representative in India.

In a statement issued, the family said they wished to express their “sincere gratitude” to the Coroner’s office in Dublin and the Chief State Pathologist, Dr. Marie Cassidy for their help.

“Dr. Cassidy, with meticulous precision, has completed the second post–mortem report in relation to Danielle.

“Dr Cassidy’s report, among other things, confirms the cause of Danielle’s death in line with the first Indian post–mortem report,” said a McLaughlin family spokesperson.

Danielle’s family have also now received the ‘Charge’ documentation in the case from the prosecution authorities in India.

“The family wish to extend their thanks also to the British Consulate in Mumbai for their invaluable assistance in organising the delivery of the Charge papers to their solicitor, Desmond J Doherty in Derry.

“Danielle’s family have dealt with a lot of documents and information in relation to Danielle’s case over the last number of weeks and months.

“They are still trying to cope with and come to terms with the tragedy that has occurred.

“Danielle’s family remain hopeful that the truth in relation to Danielle’s untimely death will be made known and that justice in her memory will be done.

“It is expected that the trial of Vikat Bhagat, who remains the only person charged in connection with the case, will take place soon as it is being ‘fast – tracked’ by the Indian authorities,” added the spokesperson.