Tributes paid by councillors to former loyalist leader Glen Barr

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council have paid tribute to the late Derry loyalist Glen Barr, who passed away aged 75 following a short illness last week.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, raised Mr. Barr’s passing at the council’s monthly meeting for October on Thursday evening hours before the former UDA leader’s burial on Friday.

The Sinn Féin Mayor said Mr. Barr had made a “significant contributionto life within the city” and recalled working with him during his former career at the Derry ‘Tech’.

DUP Alderman Drew Thompson’s suggestion that a letter of condolence be sent to the Barr family was endorsed by councillors.