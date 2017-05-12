Tributes paid to late Derry businessman Brendan Duddy

Tributes have been paid to the late Derry businessman Brendan Duddy who has died after a period of illness.

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson tweeted: "Derry businessman Brendan Duddy, has died aged 82. He played his part and will be fondly remembered - deepest sympathy to family & friends RIP."

Ulster Unionist Party member Danny Kennedy tweeted: "Sorry to learn of the death of Brendan Duddy. I served with him on the Northern Ireland Policing Board for a brief period. He was a fine and honourable man."