Tributes pour in for ‘inspirational’ Trisha Harkin

Tributes have been pouring in for ‘inspirational’ children’s cancer campaigner, Trisha Harkin, who died suddenly at the weekend.

Trisha, a mum of two from Hawthorn Grove in Derry, worked tirelessly to help provide support to teens and young people - and their families - going through a cancer diagnosis.

Trisha Harkin.

She was pivotal in setting up the ‘Jamie’s Journie’ campaign after her schoolboy son, Jamie, was diagnosed with cancer in 2011.

Since then, the group has helped many, many families who have been affected by cancer and, in the process, raised lots of money for charity.

“They do amazing work and make children’s and families’ dreams come true,” one family which benefitted from ‘Jamie’s Journie’ told the ‘Journal’ last night.

“The work they do has made such a difference. Trisha was a one-woman whirlwind who devoted so much time to raising awareness and giving support to other people. Her passing is a tragedy - particularly for her family. She will be sorely missed.”

Trisha was also involved with Angel Wishes NI - another organisation which helps children fighting cancer.

Derry MP, Elisha McCallion, described Mrs. Harkin’s death as “devastating - for her family, friends and those many, many people she helped via Jamie’s Journie.’

“Trisha was a remarkable human being” she said. “She dedicated so much time to helping others. I got to know both her and Jamie during my year as Mayor of Derry. Trisha was a very brave person and a tremendous campaigner who was truly inspirational.

“Alot of the work she did went unnoticed and only the families she helped will know the true extent of what she did.

“She was selfless and gave so much to help other people going through very difficult times. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Many tributes have also been paid to Mrs Harkin on social media.

Republic of Ireland international footballer, James McClean, posted on Facebook: “Terribly sorry to hear of the passing of Trisha Harkin, a lovely woman that did so much for other people and was always great to my kids, thoughts and prayers with her family right now.”

Another Facebook post read: “Such an amazing lady. Can’t believe this at all” while another poster said: “She was a very devoted mum, wife, daughter and sister but so much more.”

Trisha is survived by her husband, Dee, and children, Jamie and Faith.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday from St. Columba’s Church, Longtower, at 10am.