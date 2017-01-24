Tributes to ‘man of the people’ John McKinney

Tributes have been paid to a former mayor of Limavady, John McKinney, who passed away at the weekend after a short illness.

The 86-year-old was a former councillor and Mayor of Limavady.

Former SDLP councillor Michael Coyle described John McKinney as “a good man”.

“John was a former colleague and a stalwart in the SDLP for many years. He was a man of the people,” said Mr. Coyle. “He was a good man, always very determined in every way to get things done and see them through to completion. I’m very sad to hear of his passing and I offer my condolences to his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Mr. McKinney was honoured in 2015 by LCDI for his 20 years service as a volunteer. He was the face of LCDI’s ‘Meals on Wheels’, delivering a lifeline service to homes throughout the Roe Valley in all types of weather. He’d also been a member of Greysteel Community Association.

Raymond O’Hara from Greysteel Community Association said Mr. McKinney was always very friendly and helpful, and was caretaker of St. Anne’s Hall and on occasions called the bingo.

“He was very much involved in the local community and he was well respected,” said Mr. O’Hara.

John McKinney is survived by his wife, Sadie, and their children. He will be laid to rest today. Requiem Mass will be held at 11am in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale. Interment is afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.