Tributes to young cricketer Jack Glenn after sudden death

Irish and North West cricket followers were shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jack Glenn in Derry on Thursday.

The popular 23 year-old played locally for Bready, Glendermott and Creevedonnell.

A talented leg-spinning all-rounder, Glenn also played internationally for Ireland youth teams between Under 13 and Under 17 levels.

He was part of the squad which won the Under 13 European Championships in Denmark in 2007 playing a major role in the crucial one-wicket win over runners-up Scotland.

He also was the third leading wicket taker in the 2009 Under 15 European Championships in Scotland.

Irish international Tyrone Kane was a colleague in those youth teams and he paid tribute to him saying: ”It’s terrible news. I’m saddened to hear about Jack, who was the soul of all the underage teams we were involved in.

“There were some great times shared down the years. May he Rest In Peace.

Jack was also part of the Foyle College team which won the Ulster Bank Schools Cup. The school shared the following posting on social media.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of a lovely soul. Jack was a true star and his light will never go out. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends at this very traumatic time.”