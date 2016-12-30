Trócaire charity thank the people of Derry

Irish charity Trócaire has issued a letter of thanks to the people of Derry for their support during 2016.

Kevin Donnelly, regional manager of Trócaire, who issued the letter praising the generosity of local people.

In the letter, he wrote: “I would like to thank your readers and all from County Derry for their loyal support for Trócaire’s work over the past year.

“We are extremely privileged to work on behalf of the people of Ireland in some of the poorest countries in the world. That work would not be possible without the generosity of parishioners, students, teachers, clergy, volunteers and supporters who believe passionately in remembering those less well off than themselves.”

Mr. Donnelly said that 2016 was another challenging year in the fight for global justice, during which Trócairehelped people caught up in war in the Middle East, families trying to survive food shortages in east Africa and communities around the world denied basic human rights.

“The year has seen the continued bloodshed in Syria and millions of Syrians having to take refuge in camps in the Middle East and Europe. Your donations have enabled us to support these people, who fled with nothing and are desperate. People are getting essential shelter, food and healthcare and also longer term assistance including training schemes, housing refurbishments and education so families can provide some normality for their children.

“For the first time in 2016, the Lenten Campaign and Trócaire Box featured supporters from here in Ireland, a reminder that by working together we can absolutely make a difference.”

Mr. Donnelly said Trócaire was only able to carry out its work “because of the wonderful support and goodwill.”

“On behalf of those we work with, and the families and communities on the ground whose lives you have helped change, I would like to again thank all from Co. Derry and wish you a very happy and peaceful New Year,” he said.