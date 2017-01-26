Trust looks forward to hearing from group

Western Trust bosses are looking forward to listening to the views of a new dementia empowerment group that has been established in the North West to give people living with the condition a louder voice.

Last week Seamus Mullan, a founder member of the fifth DementiaNI empowerment group established across the North, told the ‘Journal’ he wanted to encourage people to come along, have a voice, and remain active within their communities.

“It’s one of the things I want to absolutely set to rights. Dementia is just like any other disease. It’s as simple as that. I don’t try to hide it and why should anyone?” he asked.

Now Geraldine Brown, Assistant Director Secondary Care at the Trust, has said that the health authority looks forward to listening to people like Mr. Mullan and his colleagues on the new group.

“The WHSCT are leading on a Service Improvement project to reform and modernise dementia services within the Trust,” she said.

“We are putting patients and carers at the centre of all that we do from listening to patients’ views, involving them in designing service improvements, acting as partners in service delivery, and measuring how we are doing so as to identify areas where improvement is needed,” she added.

“We welcome the opportunity and look forward to working with Dementia NI.”

Tara Collins DementiaNI Programme Manager, said: “Dementia Empowerment Groups are being set up in each health trust area across Northern Ireland. At present we are encouraging individuals with a diagnosis of any type of dementia who reside within the Western Trust catchment area, to join their local group. We are delighted with our progress to date and have received huge support throughout Northern Ireland.”

The next group meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 31, from 11am to 1pm in the Gateway Studio at the Waterside Theatre. For more information, contact Paula on Mob: 07966881422 or Email: paula@dementiani.org