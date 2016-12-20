‘Tuned In’ Derry students step into Christmas

Local young people with learning disabilities have written and recorded two original Christmas songs as part of Derry’s Tuned In project.

The two singles have already notched up over 10,000 views since they were released on social media. Videos for both singles have also been filmed in and around Derry and have gone head-to-head in a Christmas showdown.

Some of the Tuned In students performing in one of the videos.

The Leavers Group have composed the catchy ‘Tuned In Christmas’, while the Senior Group have written and recorded ‘This Time Of Year’.

The tracks are now widely available on iTunes, Spotify and Google play.

Philip Conn, manager at Tuned In said: “We did two very different songs and over 40 students were involved, 20 or so doing each song.

“We thought we’d stage a showdown X Factor style. Filming took place in Brooke Park and along the quay, and the songs were written by the students especially for Christmas, which was great.”

All funds raised will go towards the Tuned In project, based at Springtown.

The tunes are available on: www.tunedinproject.bandcamp.com/ or iTunes: www.itunes.apple.com/…/album/tuned-in-xmas/id1185196379, on Googleplay: www.play.google.com/…/a…/Tuned_in_Project_Tuned_in_Xmas, and also on Spotify.

Over the past few Christmas seasons Tuned In Have have released their versions of Christmas hits including ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’.

Tuned In supports the transition of young people with a learning disability who are at risk of disengaging from education through music, the creative arts and life skills.