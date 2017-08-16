TV's Barra Best gets a very DERRY welcome

Derry people gave popular BBC weatherman, Barra Best, a warm welcome when he walked the city's historic walls for the first time on Monday.

Barra has a significant social media fan-base on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and is well known throughout Ireland.

"Finally back in Derry," said Barra. "First time walking around the walls. Great spot. Now, where's the pub?"

Barra also shared a few photographs of visit to the city.

"Welcome to our wonderful city Barra - I hope you have a wonderful time," wrote one Derry woman.

"Can you do anything about the weather, Barra?," joked another local.

One fan went as far to invite Barra to his home to meet his family.

"My mammy said for you to come round to our house," said the man.

For more information visit Barra Best's Facebook page.