Two detained following bomb alert on busy Waterside thoroughfare

Two men have been detained by police following a hoax bomb alert on a busy Waterside thoroughfare.

Detectives are appealing for information following the security alert on Clooney Terrace on Friday night, July 14.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “Shortly after 11:00 pm of yesterday evening police received a report of a suspicious device having been left close to the entrance to a property on Clooney Terrace.

“Police attended the scene and evacuated residents. Army Technical Officers attended the scene and deemed the device to be a hoax. Police have detained two males aged 58 and 24 who are currently in custody assisting Police with enquiries.

“I would ask that anyone with information contact Reactive Crime at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1407 14/07/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”