Two men arrested after Derry ‘hit-and-run’

Police investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision, burglary and attempted robbery in Derry have arrested two males on suspicion of a number of offences.

The men, aged 21 and 28, are currently in PSNI custody.

The RTC occurred at approximately 11.15pm on Friday in the Buncrana Road area, while both the burglary, at approximately 12.11am at Old City Court and the attempted robbery of a woman who was parking her car at a car park in the Spencer Road area at approximately 12.10am, occurred on Saturday.

Police would ask that the taxi driver and occupants of his vehicle who came to the assistance of the woman in Spencer Road to contact detectives as they may have information which would assist with enquiries.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters would also ask anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 50 27/05/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.