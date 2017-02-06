Two small safes and private documentation stolen in break-in

Two small safes containing money and private documentation have been stolen in a break-in in Irish Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of the burglary at a residential premises in Roe Gardens last Wednesday.

Constable Mailey said: “It was reported that between the hours of 6.50pm and 7.45pm on Wednesday, February 1, entry was gained to a property in Roe Gardens, Derry/Londonderry and two small safes containing a sum of money and private documentation were stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or to anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1182 of the 01/02/2017.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”