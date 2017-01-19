U2 frontman Bono’s striking artwork for John Hume’s birthday

U2 frontman Bono has created a striking artwork to mark John Hume’s 80th birthday.

The colourful etching of Hume was shared on the U2 Facebook page, which has over 17 million subscribers, on Wednesday as a tribute to Mr Hume.

John Hume and U2 frontman Bono

The artwork was accompanied by a message from the band stating:

“Happy 80th Birthday John Hume... The real Border is not the line on the map… The real Border is in the minds and hearts of people… the real task of politics is to change hearts and minds and not to redraw maps.”

The tribute was issued as current SDLP politicians in Derry paid tribute to Mr Hume.

His successors as SDLP Leader, Foyle Assembly candidate Colum Eastwood, and former leader and Foyle MP Mark Durkan, have also spoken of the Nobel Peace Laureate’s legacy.

Mr Eastwood said: ”John’s has been a life dedicated to peace and progress on this island. He gave himself to those causes selflessly and they have come at no little cost.

“We all remain so thankful for what John gave and for what he achieved.

“In a week dominated by the collapse of our institutions and the prospect of Brexit, we would all do well to return to John’s values and vision of co-operation and mutual respect in Ireland and in Europe.

“Like everyone in Derry, I would like to wish John the happiest of birthdays and wish himself and Pat rest and happiness in the time ahead.”

Mr Durkan, who Tweeted about Bono’s picture, meanwhile said: “I am delighted to pay tribute to John Hume as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

“John has the appreciation and affection of people the length and breadth of Ireland for what he stood for, what he stood against and what he withstood.

“When the violence and intransigence of others was wounding hope and ruining lives, John stood up to keep the hope of peace and democratic sharing alive.

“He championed solidarity, social justice, human rights, economic priority and international cohesion.

“People can write memoirs that put them at the centre of the peace process, at the centre of agreement and breakthrough, but it was John Hume who drew the map, wrote the plan and led the way.

“He provided the sat-nav that brought everyone from their different and hopeless positions to the place of peace, shared institutions and stability.

“His huge contribution provided us with the platform to build a better future.

“Through dark and turbulent times, John served as an engine for change, an anchor for stability and a compass for hope – not only in Ireland but internationally.”

Mr Durkan added: “In the uncertainty and recrimination of this week, questionable political standards and the wider anxieties and prejudices surrounding ‘Brexit moves’ and Trumpism, it is timely to celebrate a man who Seamus Heaney said “Always stood in the indicative”.