Ulster Rally: All you need to know

Here’s the timetable for this weekend’s Ulster Rally in Derry and Strabane.
Today, Friday, August 18
o 12.30pm Autograph Signing and meet the drivers
o 1.00pm – Start, Guild Hall Square
o Stages
o 4.45pm – Regroup, Guild Hall Square
o 5.00pm – Ebrington before setting off on stages
o Stages
o 9.00pm – Ebrington, Cars begin to arrive back for Parc Fermé
Tomorrow, Saturday, August 19
o 7.00am – leave Parc Fermé to begin race
o Stages
o 9.00am – Regroup, Castle Place, Strabane
o Stages
o 12.15pm & 1.30pm – Service areas, Ebrington
o Stages
o 2.00pm – Regroup, Strabane
o Stages
o 5.30pm – Celebrations over finish ramp, Ebrington, Derry
