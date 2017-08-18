Search

Ulster Rally: All you need to know

editorial image

Here’s the timetable for this weekend’s Ulster Rally in Derry and Strabane.

Today, Friday, August 18

o 12.30pm Autograph Signing and meet the drivers

o 1.00pm – Start, Guild Hall Square

o Stages

o 4.45pm – Regroup, Guild Hall Square

o 5.00pm – Ebrington before setting off on stages

o Stages

o 9.00pm – Ebrington, Cars begin to arrive back for Parc Fermé

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 19

o 7.00am – leave Parc Fermé to begin race

o Stages

o 9.00am – Regroup, Castle Place, Strabane

o Stages

o 12.15pm & 1.30pm – Service areas, Ebrington

o Stages

o 2.00pm – Regroup, Strabane

o Stages

o 5.30pm – Celebrations over finish ramp, Ebrington, Derry