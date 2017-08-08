Uniform recycling Open Day for parents on Friday

The organisers of a new Derry school uniform recycling initiative are to stage an Open Day this week for families in need of clothing for their children.

Vanessa Craig, who started the initiative several weeks ago, said demand is still outstripping supply and urged local people to continue to bring donations of school clothing they are no longer in need of.

The Open Day will take place this Friday, August 11, at Unit 8, Lenamore Business Park,from 10am to 3pm, and has been organised due to the high demand for school uniforms. Vanessa said that all uniforms will be laid out on Friday and people are invited to come along and chose what they need.

She said: “There has been a massive demand and we are particularly seeking uniforms and blazers for Oakgrove College. There are people who are still donating and people have been brilliant. A man called in recently with four pairs of brand new trousers he had brought for this.

“We are trying our best to fulfil all orders, but the demand is difficult to keep up with.

“People are very grateful and we have had a lot of messages saying thank you. Two boys delivered uniforms to a girl with four children and she said,:‘You don’t realise what you have done, the stress you have taken off me.’ Over the past week we have given out 30 full uniforms, school bags, shoes and other items.”

Ahead of the event on Friday, donations can be left at Shantallow Community Collective off the Racecourse Road (11am to 3pm); Rosemount Resource Centre (10am to 4pm) and Siopa Doire, William Street (11am to 3pm). Those in the Creggan area are asked to ring 028 71-414498.