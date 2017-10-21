Unoccupied building damaged with stolen digger

Thieves damaged an empty building with a stolen digger before abandoning it in Feeny on Friday night.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the digger was stolen from a building site.

It was reported that at around 8.30pm the JCB digger was stolen from the Willowcroft area.

The digger was driven to the Cherry Lane area where it was abandoned after damage was caused to an unoccupied property in the area.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident to contact officers in Limavady on 101 quoting reference 1445 20/10/17 or alternately our independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 111 555.

Police are particularly like to speak to anyone who witnessed the digger in the Willowcroft or Cherry Lane areas last night to contact police.