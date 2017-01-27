‘Unsafe’ path closed after faulty valve creates waterfall down Creggan steps

A popular walking path in Creggan had to be closed for safety reasons after a faulty valve caused a torrent of water to cascade in a waterfall down a set of concrete stairs, it’s emerged.

Creggan Country Park, announcing the temporary closure, said the flooding had made the path around the reservoir, which is a hugely popular amenity with local walkers, ‘very clearly unsafe’.

Park management announced: “Folks, we have to apologise to our many walkers, but we have had to close our path to the public.

“It was washed out overnight, presumably by a discharge from NI Water, and is very clearly unsafe.”

NI Water told the ‘Journal’ that the flooding has been caused by a faulty valve discovered by workers who were carrying out repairs in the Creggan area.

A spokeperson for the company confirmed: “NI Water can confirm that while carrying out routine maintenance to the Creggan Reservoir on Wednesday, 25, January, a fault with a valve caused the dam to overflow for a period of time.”