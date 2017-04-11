Upset at street lighting ‘mess’ in Dungiven

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey has voiced his upset at government officials over funding for a street lighting scheme in two estates in Dungiven.

Colr. McGlinchey said lobbying for the scheme for estates, including Rannyglass and Ard-na-Smoll, started three years ago.

Some work has taken place in Rannyglass, while the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) say the rest of the work will be completed in phases,“subject to financial allocations”.

However, Colr. McGlinchey said that’s “unacceptable” and claimed it’s the first “major” upgrade work scheduled for completion in both areas in decades.

“These are major housing estates in Dungiven and these improvements are only what people are entitled to, and now it’s just been left in a mess. I’ve been told the money isn’t there,” said Colr. McGlinchey. “We’re not talking about hundreds of thousands of pounds here. This is a scheme that is needed for safety reasons as much as anything else.”

Colr. McGlinchey said residents have told him they’re upset the scheme appears to have come to a standstill.

“People are saying to me, ‘it’s typical, Dungiven gets left behind again’. People are saying, ‘look at Limavady where hundreds of thousands of pounds are being spent in the town centre’. You can see why people are angry. The funding was allocated, so why is the scheme not complete and where is the money; end of story,” said Colr. McGlinchey.

Rannyglass resident, Eugene Irwin said people in Dungiven pay their rates just as people in other areas do, “but go a few miles down the road to Limavady and see all the schemes there”. Mr. Irwin added: “It feels like we’re second class citizens. It’s the same as the Dungiven bypass that we’ve been waiting on.”

A DFI spokesperson said: “The Department has an ongoing programme to up-grade street lighting schemes across three council areas within Northern Division, subject to financial allocations. Large schemes such as Rannyglass, Dungiven are normally carried out in phases of works. To date a total of 14 No. street lighting columns have been installed in Rannyglass at a cost of £25, 000. Work on the remainder of Rannyglass and frontage of Ard-na-Smoll will be completed over two more phases of 16 columns per phase.A complete upgrade of the street lighting system in Finvola Park, Dungiven, comprising 46 street lighting columns, was completed in May 2014.”

The spokesperson said the work at Rannyglass and frontage of Ard-na-Smoll will be completed “subject to financial allocations”.