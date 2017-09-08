Urgent appeal for Foodbank volunteers

Foyle Foodbank has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers to help make sure that no one locally is go hungry.

James McMenamin, manager of the Foyle Foodbank said: “As a totally voluntary initiative volunteers are the life blood of the Foyle Foodbank.

“We have fantastic volunteers who are the driving force behind the Foodbank but due to increased demand, we need more people to give up their time-we are looking for people who could commit to working with the Foodbank for at least two hours per week and we can guarantee that whatever role you choose, you will make a real difference to the life of someone in crisis. We have a variety of roles including volunteers for collecting food from donation points, sorting food at our depot, picking and packing parcels, providing support for people using the Foodbank, helping with deliveries and supporting events.

“If you would like to join our friendly team please drop into our Volunteer Open Day on Friday, September 15, from 11am until 3pm at Apex Living Centre Unit 15, Springtown Industrial Est, BT48 0LY. “

Mr. McMenamin added: “We have experienced very busy summer including supporting people whose homes were flooded.

“Over the past month we have supplied over 1,700 meals to people in need but this can only be done through the generosity of people in donating their time and food.

“No one wants to use a foodbank so we want to make it as positive an experience as possible and offer as much help and support as we can.”

If people can’t make it to the open day but are interested in volunteering, contact 07716 129788.”

The Foodbank is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.