UU honorary degree for Derry artistic director

Derry’s Seán Doran, an artistic director working in the international arts world, has received the honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts (DFA) for his outstanding contribution to the English National Opera.

Born and raised in Derry, Seán was educated at St. Columb’s College and the University of East Anglia. He began his professional career as a clarinettist and founder/conductor of the musical ensemble, Innererklang, and has since gone on to curate some of the world’s most memorable cultural moments.

He has directed many major worldwide festivals, including the UK Year of Literature 1995 (Wales), the Belfast Festival at Queen’s (1997 & 1998) and the Perth International Arts Festival, for which he was awarded the Centenary Medal by the Australian government.

At the age of 42, Seán was appointed artistic director and Chief Executive of English National Opera. During his tenure, he defied the purists by taking the English National Opera to the Glastonbury Festival where they wowed over 50,000 mud-soaked popular music fans with their performance of ‘Act III of The Valkyrie.’