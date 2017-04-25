Van, moped and tools stolen during spate of burglaries in Limavady

A van, a moped and power tools were stolen during a series of burglaries in Limavady on Monday night.

The PSNI said it was reported that sometime during the night, three burglaries were reported in the Tyler Avenue, Crawford Square and Rathmore Road areas of the town.

“Tools and a number of power tools were stolen from a house on Rathmore Road. A Ford transit van was stolen from outside a house in Crawford Square. Two motorcycles were stolen from outside a house in Tyler Avenue,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“A number of thefts were also reported in the Castle Park and Plantation Avenue areas of the town.

“It was reported that an Aprilia moped was stolen from outside a house in Castle Park. A number of vans and cars parked in Plantation Avenue had been entered although nothing is believed to have been stolen from them.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 136 of 25/04/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.