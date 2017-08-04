Vandals attack monuments to Derry’s maritime heritage

The partial destruction of two quayside monuments celebrating Derry’s maritime heritage has been condemned by local Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper, who says the vandals responsible undermined attractions popular with both local citizens and tourists alike.

Colr. Cooper was speaking after memorials at McFarland Quay and Meadowbank Quaym sculpted from timber salvaged from the old docks, and commemorating both the relief of the 1688-1689 siege of Derry and the city’s role as a convoy escort base during hte Battle of the Atlantic, were left badly scorch damaged in an apparent overnight attack.

Large chunks were also hewn from both monuments.

Colr. Cooper, a former Derry Visitor and Convention Bureau employee who has worked within the tourism sector in the city for years, said: “This walkway is used by hundreds of people on a daily basis.

“Over recent years our riverfront has become an asset to the tourism product for our city. It’s very sad to see this happening .These signs are an important part of telling the rich history of our city.”

He appealed for witnesses of any suspicious activity in the area to contact the PSNI.

“I would appeal for any vandalism on these signs to stop and if anyone knows who is responsible to contact the police,” said the local Sinn Féin councillor.