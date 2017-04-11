Vandals cause £2,000 worth of damage to Shantallow republican memorial

Vandals have caused over £2,000 worth of damage to a 1916 centenary monument in Shantallow bearing the images of local republican volunteers and the leaders of the Easter Rising.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan said there was disgust and anger in the local community after the vandalism.

He said a protective perspex screen on the memorial, which shows the images of the seven signatories of the Proclamation of the Irish Republic, alongside local IRA and INLA volunteers from Shantallow who were killed during the Troubles, was kicked through on Friday night.

“We would like to speak to the parents of these teenagers to find why they carried out this vandalism,” he said.

“Six display panels of the 1916 signatories and our local volunteers were badly damaged at a cost of £2,000.

“I would also like to thank local people who have been trying to help fix the damage done to the monument,” added Colr. Hassan.

The Ballyarnett councillor said he believed a small group of teenagers was responsible for the attack, which has angered locals.

“There is anger in the local community on hearing this news.

“A lot of damage was caused to the centenary display, which was unveiled just last year as part of the 1916 celebrations. In all the time since it has never been touched.

“It’s a lovely display which has the signatories of the 1916 Proclamation and the names and photographs of local Volunteers who died during the conflict.”

He said the timing of the vandalism was particularly disappointing as republicans prepare for the Easter commemorations.

“Preparations would have been taking place this week in advance of Easter Sunday, and this is the last thing we want to see happening. It’s believed a small group of teenagers were behind this and I would appeal for anyone who knows anything about this to bring that information forward.”