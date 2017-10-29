Vandals smash church windows for second time

Vandals have smashed the windows of a church after scrambling onto its roof over the weekend.

It's the second attack in recent months.

Police are appealing for information following the criminal damage to the church in Donemana, which was reported on Saturday.

Constable Plews said: “Skylights at the church have been broken on two occasions over recent months with the latest incident reported to police on Saturday, October 28.

"A nearby house on Berryhill Road also sustained some damage to roof tiles and it’s believed the vandals used this property to access the church roof.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen anyone on or near the church roof in recent weeks is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 936 of 28/10/17.”