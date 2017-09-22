Venues open doors for Culture Night tonight

Tonight (Friday) will see a wide range of performers from the local arts scene come out in force as Culture Night 2017 gets underway.

Over 40 free events will be taking place locally and Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Maolíosa McHugh encouraged people to take part.

“This year’s programme features a wide range of cultural events, all free to attend, so it’s the perfect opportunity to try something new,” he said.

“This year there is a strong emphasis on the built heritage which makes our city so special, with some unusual venues, and an exploration of some of our most fascinating places and spaces.”

Events include an archaeological and architectural Walled City Unravelled Walking Tour.

There will also be a chance to explore some the city’s most impressive historical buildings such as the Playhouse, St Columb’s Cathedral, St Augustine’s Church and Christ Church as they play host to an eclectic mix of events.

The Tower Museum will be serving up cuisine from the 16th and 17th Centuries while the city’s shirt factory heritage will be stitched together at the Fashion and Textile Design Centre.

Arts and Culture Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kerr, said: “The programme features exhibitions, panel discussions, live music, drama and plenty of material which will provoke debate around the arts as well as entertain and amuse.

“It’s a chance to meet the artists in smaller more personal spaces, and to enjoy new cultural experiences in some unusual venues. I hope everyone comes out to show their support.”

For more information on the full programme of Culture Night events check out derrystrabane.com/culturenight or follow Derry Strabane Culture Night on Facebook and Twitter.