Viable pipe bomb explodes in the garden of a house in Derry

Police are appealing for information after a viable pipe bomb detonated in the garden of a house in the Erne Gardens area of Derry’s Waterside.

It’s understood there were two men and a woman in the house at the time of the incident last night.

No one was injured, however the occupants of the house were left very badly shaken.

A number of residents from around 20 homes were evacuated from their houses, however they have now been allowed back into their homes.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 10.20pm police received a report that a device had detonated in the garden of a house in the Erne Gardens area. The remnants of the device were examined by ATO who have confirmed it was a viable pipe bomb type device. It has been removed for further examination.”

Police are now appealing for information.

DUP Colr. Drew Thompson said he was alerted to the incident just after 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

“There were a lot of people milling about and, at that stage, the area was not sealed off,” said Colr. Thompson.

Some people went to the Irish Street Community Centre while some went to their relatives, said Colr. Thompson.

“There was a real mixture of elderly people and young children, people in their pyjamas and wrapped in blankets.”

Colr. Thompson said by 2am most people had left the Community Centre and had gone to their relatives. He said he has no idea what is behind the attack.

“I honestly don’t know, but I don’t think it’s sectarian,” he said.

“Nobody seems to know what it’s about, but I totally condemn this. Whoever is responsible had no thought. It could have been a catastrophe.”

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1235 25/01/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.