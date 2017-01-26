VIDEO - Amazing drone footage of Brandywell Stadium

One of our readers has sent in outstanding footage of the ongoing construction work at Brandywell Stadium.

Connor Wilson used a drone to capture a bird’s-eye view of how the much loved stadium looks since demolition work commenced in 2016.

A screen grab taken from Connor Wilson's drone footage of Brandywell Stadium

The famous football pitch is all but gone and there’s virtually no trace of the iconic Glentoran Stand or the clubhouse.

Mr. Wilson’s footage manages to convey the sheer scale of the construction work.

Derry City F.C. will play their home fixtures at Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co. Donegal until the construction is complete.

It is expected that the new look stadium will be ready by the end of 2017.