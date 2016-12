The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.) is treating a fire at a property in the Rosemount area of Derry on Thursday night as arson.

The derelict two storey property on Park Avenue was set alight shortly before midnight.

The fire was brought under control in the early hours of Friday morning. (Photo: Ray McCrossan).

One fire appliance from Northland Road and one from Crescent Link attended the scene and the incident was over by 00:43 on Friday.

There were no reports of any injuries.