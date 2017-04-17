VIDEO: Carl Frampton gives little boy with cerebral palsy an Easter to remember

Northern Ireland boxer, Carl Frampton, surprised a little boy who has cerebral palsy when he dropped in to visit him at the weekend.

Little four year-old Rory Gallagher is from Sligo and his parents are trying desperately to raise €123,000 to pay for surgery in America that could help their son to walk.

“When Rory was eight months-old, we were told he would never talk or walk,” said Rory’s parents.

“Rory can talk and with help we know he will WALK,” they added.

Belfast born fighter, Frampton, took time out from his busy schedule to visit Rory and his family in Sligo at the weekend.

The little boy is shocked when Frampton walks through the door and covers his mouth in surprise.

The video was posted via Rory’s official Twitter page and has been viewed hundreds of times.

For more information on Rory Gallagher’s Wish To Walk visit the JustGiving,com page.