VIDEO: CCTV footage shows Derry defibrillator thief

CCTV footage which appears to show the moment a piece of life-saving equipment was stolen from outside a shop in Derry has emerged.

The footage was shared by Curry's Spar, on their Facebook page.

An image taken from the CCTV footage released by Curry's Spar on Rossdowney Road.

The community defibrillator was stolen from outside the shop on Rossdowney Road at the weekend.

"Yet again our Church Meadows community defibrillator has been targeted," the shop owners said.

"At 3:11am this morning (Saturday) the person in the CCTV approaches the store and removes the defibrillator from its protective unit.

"We would urge anyone with any information regarding its whereabouts to contact the PSNI on 101 or our church meadows branch," they added.

The defibrillator was paid for with donations from the local community.