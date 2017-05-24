VIDEO: Derry stands with Manchester

The people of Derry sent a message of solidarity to Manchester at a candlelit vigil in the Diamond on Wednesday evening.

The vigil was organised by the Derry Anti-War Coalition.

“Well done to all those who attended the vigil tonight at the War Memorial,” said organiser David McAuley.

“Wonderful turnout at such short notice. Another world is possible,” he added.

Manchester born, Salman Abedi, 22, killed himself and 22 others, including children, when he detonated an improvised explosive device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Hospitals in Manchester are still treating up to 60 people, many of whom are thought to be children, who sustained injuries during the attack.

Derry people at a candle lit vigil held in respect of all those affected by the terror attack in Manchester on Monday. (Photo: Gerry Temple)

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, raised the official terror threat level to ‘critical’ on Tuesday evening - this means other terrorist attacks are expected.