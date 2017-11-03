VIDEO: Derry temperature to feel like 1°C this weekend

The temperature in Derry on Saturday will feel like 1°C, according to the Met Office.

Saturday is to be cold with temperatures reaching as low as 4°C however due to wind and other factors it will feel closer to 1°C.

Hats and scarves could be called for this weekend.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said of Saturday: "A bright day with occasional showers. The showers could be heavy, particularly later in the day, and winds fresh at times from the west or southwest. Maximum temperature 9 °C."

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is for sunny spells and a few showers on Sunday. Feeling cold in fresh to strong northwesterly winds. Cloudy with strengthening winds on Monday, rain later. Rain clearing to showers on Tuesday.