VIDEO: Derry temperature to feel like 1°C this weekend

The temperature in Derry on Saturday will feel like 1°C, according to the Met Office.
Saturday is to be cold with temperatures reaching as low as 4°C however due to wind and other factors it will feel closer to 1°C.
The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said of Saturday: "A bright day with occasional showers. The showers could be heavy, particularly later in the day, and winds fresh at times from the west or southwest. Maximum temperature 9 °C."
The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is for sunny spells and a few showers on Sunday. Feeling cold in fresh to strong northwesterly winds. Cloudy with strengthening winds on Monday, rain later. Rain clearing to showers on Tuesday.
