Video: ‘Failed Assembly slinks away with a whimpering diminuendo of interest having achieved nothing’

Eamonn McCann says the moribund fifth Stormont Assembly has achieved absolutely nothing in its eight months of existence and claims the power-sharing system in the North is fundamentally flawed.

Speaking in a near empty Assembly chamber on Tuesday, Mr. McCann commented: “We are talking in a vacuum. This is the way that the Assembly ends: not with a bang but with a whimpering diminuendo of interest as we slink away having achieved absolutely nothing on the big issues that I confront in the interests of the majority of the people.”

The People Before Profit MLA claimed the power-sharing set-up incentivised sectarianism.

“The Executive have collapsed under the weight of their own contradictions. You can analyse it any way you like, but the contradictions were there, and the flaws in the system were not in the edifice of the Executive. The flaws are fundamental; the flaws are in the foundations of the system.”