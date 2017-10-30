VIDEO: Hallwe'en night weather forecast for Derry

The skies above Derry are to be cloudy and free from rain on Hallowe'en (Tuesday) night, according the Met Office.

It's anticipated that more than 35,000 revellers will fill the streets of the city to watch the annual Hallowe'en parade and spectacular fireworks display.

It's to be cloudy but dry in Derry on Hallowe'en.

Spirits were dampened in 2016 when it rained for the duration of the fireworks display.

Tuesday is also expected to be mild but people should still wear warm clothing when outside celebrating Hallowe'en.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.