VIDEO: James McClean teaching son how to play football

If the Republic of Ireland ever want to replace James McClean they may look no further than his toddler son, Junior James.

Ireland international, McClean, posted a video of himself playing football in his back garden with his one and a half year-old son on Instagram at the weekend.

Junior James is kitted out in a full Republic of Ireland strip and is encouraged by dad James to dribble the ball.

Interestingly, the toddler appears to prefer using his left foot, just like his dad.

McClean can be heard saying “go on son” in the video.

The video has been watched almost 25,000 times on Instagram alone.