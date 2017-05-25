VIDEO: Manchester spontaneously sings 'Don't Look Back In Anger' after minute's silence

A crowd of people sang Oasis' 'Don't Look Back In Anger' on Thursday after observing a minute's silence for all those killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.

The band who wrote the song, Oasis, are from Manchester.

People all over the country observed a minute's silence at 11am on Thursday morning.

One man who joined in the singing said: "It was real hairs standing up on the back of your neck - we are here to show that Manchester is looking forward not backward."